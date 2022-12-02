SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Furry Friend Friday - Yoshi

Yoshi is a 6-year-old Shepherd mix available for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.
Yoshi is a 6-year-old Shepherd mix available for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.(Pawmetto Lifeline)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Yoshi is a 6-year-old Shepherd mix available for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Yoshi was originally adopted as a puppy. He has been well cared-for and loved all of his life. Yoshi’s daddy was in the Navy and was being transferred to Japan. The family wanted what was in Yoshi’s best interest which sadly meant finding him a new family and not putting him through all of the extensive quarantine measures that Japan requires. His family had to make the heartbreaking decision to give him up but they are anxiously awaiting to hear the good news when he gets adopted!

Yoshi is a great large dog! He weighs around 70 pounds. He is super sweet and loving. He is very affectionate and loves to get belly rubs! Yoshi is a super cuddler! He would love to snuggle with you on the couch or the bed and keep you warm this winter. Yoshi loves to play with toys – he even has a special toy box that will come home with him. He plays well with other dogs too! Yoshi is great in the house and is fully housebroken and crate trained. He is great in the car too. Yoshi already knows his basic obedience commands. He especially remembers them when there are treat rewards involved!

Yoshi will be a wonderful companion for a lucky family. He will be on-site at Pawmetto Lifeline for meet-and-greets today and tomorrow! Get a head start on the adoption process by filling out an adoption application before your visit at www.pawmettolifeline.org

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators visited the home of Antar Jeter in Lexington Thursday.
Father’s home visited in search for missing five-year-old, new insights from neighbors
Janae Lewis
Vehicle in deadly Florida hit and run found in South Carolina, police seeking owner
Al Roker attends "A Toast to Kathie Lee" the Kathie Lee Gifford farewell party at The Times...
TODAY Anchor Al Roker returns to hospital
Investigators said if anyone has information on the location of Aspen or her father Antar...
Investigators search what’s believed to be the father of missing 5-year-old’s home, neighbors speak
The shirt is part of the Gamecock Club 'Our State' campaign.
Gamecocks commemorate Palmetto Bowl victory with ‘Our State’ campaign

Latest News

Toy drive for Hyatt Park community
Soda City Live: Shamrock Toy Drive and Holiday Party
The display will run through the month of Dec.
Countdown to Christmas in Sumter with holiday lights
The planetarium dome will light up every night through the holiday season.
Holiday lights return to the SC State Museum Thursday night
The event runs from Dec. 5 to Dec. 22
Animal services hosting ‘Home for the Holidays’ in Lexington County