Furry Friend Friday - Yoshi

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Yoshi is a 6-year-old Shepherd mix available for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Yoshi was originally adopted as a puppy. He has been well cared-for and loved all of his life. Yoshi’s daddy was in the Navy and was being transferred to Japan. The family wanted what was in Yoshi’s best interest which sadly meant finding him a new family and not putting him through all of the extensive quarantine measures that Japan requires. His family had to make the heartbreaking decision to give him up but they are anxiously awaiting to hear the good news when he gets adopted!

Yoshi is a great large dog! He weighs around 70 pounds. He is super sweet and loving. He is very affectionate and loves to get belly rubs! Yoshi is a super cuddler! He would love to snuggle with you on the couch or the bed and keep you warm this winter. Yoshi loves to play with toys – he even has a special toy box that will come home with him. He plays well with other dogs too! Yoshi is great in the house and is fully housebroken and crate trained. He is great in the car too. Yoshi already knows his basic obedience commands. He especially remembers them when there are treat rewards involved!

Yoshi will be a wonderful companion for a lucky family. He will be on-site at Pawmetto Lifeline for meet-and-greets today and tomorrow! Get a head start on the adoption process by filling out an adoption application before your visit at www.pawmettolifeline.org

