FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Weekend temperatures will go from the 70s on Saturday to the 50s Sunday.

By Von Gaskin
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Friday we are in the upper 50s by the afternoon with partly cloudy skies, more clouds into the mid afternoon hours are expected.

A cold front is moving in and bringing the clouds to the region. Ahead of this cold front we have a surge of warm air coming from the south. This brings moisture and warms our temps up to 70 by the afternoon. Also during the afternoon hours we see a 30% chance of a few showers as the front passes through.

The front moves through and cools us down for Sunday, high temperatures are in the upper 50s. Expect cloudy skies with a 30% chance of some showers as the front stalls to our south.

The front actually makes its way north as a warm front Monday. This increases our chances of rain to 40% with mostly cloudy skies expected. High temps are near 60.

Tuesday we see lows in the low 50s and highs reaching the low 70s. There’s a 40% chance of rain again as a low pressure system nears from the Gulf.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy to cloudy with highs in the low 70s. 30% chance of an afternoon/evening shower.

Sunday: Cloudy with highs near 60. Few showers possible by the evening (30%).

Monday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of rain, highs are in the low 60s.

Tuesday: Rather cloudy and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. A 40% chance of a couple stray showers possible.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 50% chance of rain showers. Lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the low 70s.

