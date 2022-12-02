SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few passing showers Saturday afternoon

By Eric Zernich
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A weakening cold front will slide across the Midlands this afternoon sparking off a few brief showers from about 1PM-6PM.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Cloudy with a few showers this afternoon.

Still rather cloudy Sunday and cooler with highs in the 50s.

Warm front brings the chance for showers Monday night into Tuesday.

A Nice warm up is expected for the middle of week with highs in the middle 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

A cold front is producing showers to our NW across the Smokey Mountains. This front will try to drag some showers our way this afternoon but if we do get any rain it will be fairly light and isolated in nature throughout the Midlands.

The good news is temperatures today will be quite mild with highs in the upper 60s to the lower 70s so it should be comfortable if you are heading out to watch the Carolina Carillon Holiday Parade which rolls at 10 am.

Also, the forecast is looking good for the ACC Championship game up in Charlotte tonight as Clemson takes on the North Carolina Tar Heels. Temperatures for the game will be in the 50s.

Tonight lows will dip down into the mid to upper 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

We will have a fair bit of clouds around on Sunday as well but there is the chance we could get some sunshine to peek through the clouds however it will be cooler thanks to a northerly breeze as highs will only top out in the upper 50s.

The cool temperatures continue Monday with highs in the upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

Monday afternoon/evening a warm front will lift our way producing scattered showers.

These showers could last through the night and continue into Tuesday morning before slowly clearing out Tuesday afternoon as the warm front moves to the north.

With a southerly flow returning in the wake of this warm front highs will warm up Wednesday and Thursday as we will climb back into the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Saturday: More clouds than sun with a couple isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Sunday: Rather cloudy with cooler temperatures in the upper 50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with some evening showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers in the morning with warmer temperatures in the middle 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few stray showers possible. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle 70s.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

