FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watch for possible Saturday afternoon showers

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Good evening my friends! As we head into the overnight period, clouds will increase with overnight lows only falling as low as the mid-40s.

A cold front is moving in and bringing these clouds to the region. Ahead of this cold front we have a surge of warm air tomorrow morning. This will help high temps top out around 70 degrees for Saturday. Watch for a few afternoon showers along with this front.

The front moves through and cools temperatures off for Sunday, with highs expected to top out just short of 60 degrees. Expect cloudier conditions with a 30% chance of some showers, as the front stalls to our south.

Warmer air will work back in on Tuesday, as rain chances increase a bit more. Highs should average around 67F.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds with lows falling to the mid-40s.

Saturday: Partial clearing to mainly cloudy with highs around 70. 30% chance of an afternoon/evening shower.

Sunday: Cloudier with highs nearing 60 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of later day stray showers. Highs again nearing 60.

Tuesday: Rather cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Isolated rain showers will be around.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers. Much warmer with highs in the mid-70s.

