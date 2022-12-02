FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry Sunday then steady showers arrive Monday night into Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - High pressure is building over the region today creating a quiet Sunday with some sunshine early before clouds increase this afternoon. For the start of the work week a warm front will then lift up over the Carolinas Monday afternoon/evening producing extended periods of soaking rain which will continue into the first half of Tuesday.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

- More clouds than sun Sunday and cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

- Warm front brings steady showers for several hours Monday night into Tuesday.

- Temperatures warming up for the second half of the work week with highs in the 70s.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

We have some patchy fog and low clouds to start our Sunday and overall we will have more clouds than sun today with cooler temperatures as highs will only top out in the lower 60s.

It will be a dry start to the day on Monday with the cooler temperatures continuing as highs will only top out in the upper 50s.

Showers will begin to move into the Midlands Monday afternoon/evening as a warm front lifts over the region.

These showers will last through the night and continue into Tuesday morning.

The rain will finally start to clear out Tuesday afternoon as the warm front dissipates and drifts to the north.

In total most of the Midlands will receive about a half inch to an inch of rain from Monday night into Tuesday afternoon.

Behind this warm front a southerly flow will develop warming up temperatures for the second half of work week as we will climb back into the 70s Wednesday through Friday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Sunday: Rather cloudy with cooler temperatures in the lower 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon/evening showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers in the morning with warmer temperatures in the middle 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few stray showers possible. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny with the chance for a stray shower. Temperatures in the lower 70s.

