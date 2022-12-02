SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry Sunday then soaking rains Monday night into Tuesday

By Eric Zernich
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:54 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The cold front that produced the light showers Saturday afternoon is moving off to the east with drier and cooler air developing over the region for tonight and into Sunday. A warm front will then lift up over the Southeast Monday afternoon/evening producing extended periods of soaking rain which will continue into the first half of Tuesday.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

- Mostly cloudy and comfortable tonight with lows in the upper 40s.

- More clouds than sun Sunday and cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

- Warm front brings soaking rains Monday night into Tuesday.

- Temperatures warming up for the second half of the work week with highs in the 70s.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

The rain is moving off to the east meaning the forecast is looking good for the ACC Championship game up in Charlotte tonight as Clemson takes on the North Carolina Tar Heels. Temperatures for the game will be in the 50s.

Tonight lows will dip down into the mid to upper 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

We will have a fair bit of clouds around on Sunday but there is the chance we could get some sunshine to peek through the clouds however it will be cooler thanks to a northerly breeze as highs will only top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The cool temperatures continue Monday with highs in the upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

Monday afternoon/evening a warm front will lift our way producing steady showers for most of the evening.

These showers will last through the night and continue into Tuesday morning before slowly clearing out Tuesday afternoon as the warm front drifts to the north.

In total most of the Midlands will receive about three-quarters to an inch of rain Monday night into Tuesday.

Behind this warm front a southerly flow will develop warming up temperatures for the second half of work week as we will climb back into the 70s Wednesday through Friday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Passing clouds with lows in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Rather cloudy with cooler temperatures in the upper 50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon/evening showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers in the morning with warmer temperatures in the middle 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few stray showers possible. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny with the chance for a stray shower. Temperatures in the lower 70s.

