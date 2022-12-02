SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Dems move to make South Carolina, not Iowa, 1st voting state

FILE - President Joe Biden is touring a semiconductor factory in Michigan on Tuesday.
FILE - President Joe Biden is touring a semiconductor factory in Michigan on Tuesday.(Source: CNN/file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats have voted to remove Iowa as the leadoff state on the presidential nominating calendar and replace it with South Carolina starting in 2024. President Joe Biden argues that the dramatic shakeup, which he endorsed, will better reflect the party’s deeply diverse electorate.

The Democratic National Committee’s rule-making arm made the move Friday to strip Iowa from the position it has held for five decades after technical meltdowns sparked chaos and marred results of the state’s 2020 caucus. The move will still have to be approved by the full DNC in a vote likely early next year, but it will almost certainly follow the rule-making committee’s lead.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shylek Pringle
Suspect flees deputies, one killed after collision
Investigators visited the home of Antar Jeter in Lexington Thursday.
Father’s home visited in search for missing five-year-old, new insights from neighbors
Janae Lewis
Vehicle in deadly Florida hit and run found in South Carolina, police seeking owner
Al Roker attends "A Toast to Kathie Lee" the Kathie Lee Gifford farewell party at The Times...
TODAY Anchor Al Roker returns to hospital
Lexington Deputies find missing 13-year-old girl
Lexington Deputies find missing 13-year-old girl

Latest News

Attorneys representing Alex Murdaugh, who is charged in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of...
Jury questionnaire set in Murdaugh case, but no decision on shackle motion
The Standard Response Protocol
Lexington One releases statement on heightened security ‘Hold’ at Carolina Springs Middle School
First Alert Weather Midday 12/2/22
1 killed in Georgetown County crash involving school bus with 20+ students on board