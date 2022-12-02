SkyView
1 killed in Georgetown County crash involving school bus with 20+ students on board

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed in a crash involving a school bus carrying over 20 students early Friday.

The Georgetown County School District said the wreck happened at a railroad crossing on Highway 521 when the bus was struck from behind.

The district said 23 students and four staff members from Sampit Elementary School were on board at the time of the crash. The bus was on its way to Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach.

No student injuries were reported, but officials said five of the students were transported to a hospital for evaluation. The bus driver was also taken to the hospital, but no word was provided on their condition.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway later said the driver who ran into the bus, a 58-year-old Moncks Coroner man, died as a result of the crash. The man’s name has not been released.

The remaining students and staff members were taken back to the school, where students will be reunited with their parents or guardians.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

