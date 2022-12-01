Vehicle in deadly Florida hit and run found in South Carolina, police seeking owner

MIRAMAR, Fla. (WIS) - A deadly hit and run in Florida has been linked to a South Carolina vehicle. Investigators in Miramar said on Nov. 27 Silvio Ortega Martinez was killed while crossing the road around 2:17 a.m.

The vehicle in the crash was registered to Janae Lewis. The car was located in North Augusta, SC. Investigators said Lewis is a person of interest and was last seen in the Augusta, GA area.

Anyone with information on the case is being asked to contact the Miramar Police Department.

