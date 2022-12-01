SkyView
Town of Lexington hosting annual Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots(Toys for Tots)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Town of Lexington is hosting its annual Toys for Tots event. The event began on Monday, Nov. 28, but it runs until Dec. 8.

According to Chief Terrance Green with the Lexington Police Department, toy donations are being accepted at the Lexington Police Department at 111 Maiden Lane.

All cash and check donations made during the Toys for Tots campaign will be used for shopping sprees with Chief Terrence Green and Community Action Team officers to purchase additional toys for the Marines Toys for Toys Foundation.

Individuals can also donate toys at any of the Town of Lexington Snowball Festival events, including the Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Event Schedule:

Monday, November 28, 2022

Learning Express

5175 Sunset Boulevard

2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Learning Express

5175 Sunset Boulevard

2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Target at Lexington Pavilion

5119 Sunset Boulevard

2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 1, 2022

Icehouse Pavilion - Christmas Craft Fair

107 West Main Street

4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Friday, December 2, 2022

Icehouse Pavilion – Snowball Festival

107 West Main Street

4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 3, 2022

Icehouse Pavilion – Snowball Carnival

1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

107 West Main Street

Sunday, December 4, 2022

Christmas Parade

Main Street

3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Monday, December 5, 2022

Walmart

5556 Sunset Boulevard

2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Target at Lexington Pavilion

5119 Sunset Boulevard

2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Walmart

5556 Sunset Boulevard

2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 8, 2022

Target at Lexington Pavilion

5119 Sunset Boulevard

2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

