Town of Lexington hosting annual Toys for Tots
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Town of Lexington is hosting its annual Toys for Tots event. The event began on Monday, Nov. 28, but it runs until Dec. 8.
According to Chief Terrance Green with the Lexington Police Department, toy donations are being accepted at the Lexington Police Department at 111 Maiden Lane.
All cash and check donations made during the Toys for Tots campaign will be used for shopping sprees with Chief Terrence Green and Community Action Team officers to purchase additional toys for the Marines Toys for Toys Foundation.
Individuals can also donate toys at any of the Town of Lexington Snowball Festival events, including the Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 4.
Event Schedule:
Monday, November 28, 2022
Learning Express
5175 Sunset Boulevard
2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Learning Express
5175 Sunset Boulevard
2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Target at Lexington Pavilion
5119 Sunset Boulevard
2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, December 1, 2022
Icehouse Pavilion - Christmas Craft Fair
107 West Main Street
4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Friday, December 2, 2022
Icehouse Pavilion – Snowball Festival
107 West Main Street
4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, December 3, 2022
Icehouse Pavilion – Snowball Carnival
1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
107 West Main Street
Sunday, December 4, 2022
Christmas Parade
Main Street
3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Monday, December 5, 2022
Walmart
5556 Sunset Boulevard
2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Target at Lexington Pavilion
5119 Sunset Boulevard
2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Walmart
5556 Sunset Boulevard
2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, December 8, 2022
Target at Lexington Pavilion
5119 Sunset Boulevard
2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
