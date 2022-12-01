SkyView
Tigers on the hunt to reclaim ACC crown in championship game Saturday

By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Clemson Tigers are on the hunt to reclaim their ACC championship.

Saturday’s game against the North Carolina Tar Heels is set for a kickoff at 8 p.m. The game is being hosted at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Clemson’s six-year streak of ACC titles ended in 2021. The No. 10/11 Tigers are attempting to regain their conference crown and earn their seventh title in eight years.

