“This is a sensitive case” Sheriff addresses the public on search for missing 5-year-old

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is continuing to follow the search for a missing 5-year-old girl out of Orangeburg County.

Deputies are now widening the search to North Carolina after surveillance footage showed what they believed to be Aspen and her father, Antar Jeter in a department store parking lot.

He is now wanted for questioning. 46-year-old Antar Antonio Jeter was reported to be living with Aspen and her mother, Crystal Jumper. Jumper was found dead on Thanksgiving Day.

The Orangeburg County sheriff addressed the public earlier today with Jumper’s brother Pauley Jumper standing beside him. It’s the first time the sheriff has given insight into the case to the public.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell is calling Aspen’s case sensitive and said that is why details are so limited.

On Wednesday, the sheriff released new information saying they’ve been looking for Aspen’s father and a vehicle he may be operating.

Deputies say the vehicle was stolen from the residence where Crystal Jumper’s body was found.

“The reason why we put out information earlier today and the person that’s supposed to be operating this vehicle is because we found out Monday we verified that he was actually in possession of this vehicle so we were able to get a warrant when we found out he was in possession of this vehicle,” said Sheriff Ravenell during an evening press conference.

Law enforcement is now asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle. It’s a blue 2015 Mazda 6 with the license plate SVK-760.

“We also know that his daughter, which is the five-year-old that’s missing was with him at this time.”

Investigators moved the search to North Carolina after surveillance footage from the parking lot of a department store in Fayetteville, North Carolina showed a man carrying a child that fit Aspen and Antar Jeter’s description but the sheriff says Jeter is not a suspect.

Sheriff Ravenell says, “This is still fresh, early in the investigation. At this point right now, we want to talk to Mr. Jeter about the investigation, and this investigation is kind of running different places, but right now we have nobody that we’re naming as a suspect.”

The sheriff says they were initially searching for Jeter in reference to larceny of a vehicle, but the question still remains, why hasn’t an Amber Alert been issued for Aspen?

Sheriff Ravenell says Aspen’s case did not fit the criteria because she’s believed to be with her father.

“Well first of all he is the custodial parent of the 5-year-old,” said Sheriff Ravenell.

Crystal Jumper’s autopsy results were also released today. The results confirm Jumper died from a gunshot wound to her upper body.

According to the sheriff, the autopsy also shows that Jumper was dead for a few weeks, but the exact time of death has not yet been determined.

Deputies are advising anyone who sees them to not approach Jeter, or the car but instead to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office directly or CrimeStoppers.

