SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Shamrock Toy Drive and Holiday Party

A toy drive for the Hyatt Park community
Its hard to believe that Christmas is right around the corner and in accordance of the season of giving, an organization founded by South Carolina native Shar
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Its hard to believe that Christmas is right around the corner and in accordance of the season of giving, an organization founded by South Carolina native Shar Moore, will be hosting a toy drive and Christmas party in the Hyatt Park Community. Moore resides in North Carolina and founds her organization in Florida, she hopes to help communities in all three states especially in her home town.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said if anyone has information on the location of Aspen or her father Antar...
Orangeburg mother’s death declared a homicide in search for missing 5-year-old child
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is currently in the area of Percival Road and East...
RCSD searching for suspect of stolen vehicle
The shirt is part of the Gamecock Club 'Our State' campaign.
Gamecocks commemorate Palmetto Bowl victory with ‘Our State’ campaign
Two men are accused of stealing a trailer in Lexington County
Two men accused of stealing a trailer in Lexington County
Fatal Richland County collision
Troopers investigating Richland County fatal collision

Latest News

The display will run through the month of Dec.
Countdown to Christmas in Sumter with holiday lights
The planetarium dome will light up every night through the holiday season.
Holiday lights return to the SC State Museum Thursday night
The event runs from Dec. 5 to Dec. 22
Animal services hosting ‘Home for the Holidays’ in Lexington County
District Five of Lexington & Richland Counties
Lexington-Richland Five to hold teacher recruitment drive