Soda City Live: Regency Era Comes Alive at the Queens Ball of Columbia

A British Regency Era Themed event
Lords and Ladies from near and far with gather to the Mansion on Blanding fora British Regency Era Themed event Saturday, December 10th at 9 p.m
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - You are cordially invited to attend the queen’s ball of Columbia, hosted by SJB Event Management.

Lords and Ladies from near and far with gather to the Mansion on Blanding for a British Regency Era Themed event Saturday, December 10th at 9 p.m.

The ball will feature food, and entertainment inspired by the theme and will be hosted by James Patrick and live music by Richmond Punch and DJ Prince Ice.

Tickets ae $60 per person and can be found here.

