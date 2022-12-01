Soda City Live: Carolina Lights at the SC State Fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There will be a lot of sparkle and shine as the lights are about to be turned on at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds for the fourth annual Carolina Lights: A Drive-through Holiday Light Show.

Nancy Smith is the general manager of the South Carolina State Fair. She joined Soda City Live to highlight the Christmas spectacular. The fairgrounds will help you usher in the holiday season with the light experience that features more than 100 individual LED light displays along an expanded route in the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park at the fairgrounds. The light display will feature favorites from last year along with several new displays.

Carolina Lights runs December 3 though December 26. It will be closed Christmas Day, though. Hours are 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. The show stays open until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Prices vary depending on your vehicle. Get details and purchase tickets at https://www.scstatefair.org/carolina-lights/.

