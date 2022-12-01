SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Carolina Lights at the SC State Fairgrounds

There will be a lot of sparkle and shine as the lights are about to be turned on at the South...
There will be a lot of sparkle and shine as the lights are about to be turned on at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.(SC State Fair)
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There will be a lot of sparkle and shine as the lights are about to be turned on at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds for the fourth annual Carolina Lights: A Drive-through Holiday Light Show.

Nancy Smith is the general manager of the South Carolina State Fair. She joined Soda City Live to highlight the Christmas spectacular. The fairgrounds will help you usher in the holiday season with the light experience that features more than 100 individual LED light displays along an expanded route in the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park at the fairgrounds.  The light display will feature favorites from last year along with several new displays.

Carolina Lights runs December 3 though December 26.  It will be closed Christmas Day, though. Hours are 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.  The show stays open until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Prices vary depending on your vehicle. Get details and purchase tickets at https://www.scstatefair.org/carolina-lights/.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said if anyone has information on the location of Aspen or her father Antar...
Orangeburg mother’s death declared a homicide in search for missing 5-year-old child
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is currently in the area of Percival Road and East...
RCSD searching for suspect of stolen vehicle
The shirt is part of the Gamecock Club 'Our State' campaign.
Gamecocks commemorate Palmetto Bowl victory with ‘Our State’ campaign
Two men are accused of stealing a trailer in Lexington County
Two men accused of stealing a trailer in Lexington County
Fatal Richland County collision
Troopers investigating Richland County fatal collision

Latest News

Soda City Live: Gala for a greener Midlands
Soda City Live: Gala for a Greener Midlands returns
Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday with Boss Tribe Fitness
Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday with Boss Tribe Fitness
Soda City Live: Trustus Theatre presents Hurricane Diane
Soda City Live: Trustus Theatre presents ‘Hurricane Diane’
WIS: 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Soda City Live
WIS: 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Soda City Live