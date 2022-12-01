SkyView
Organ donations see increase during motorcycle rallies, study says

A new study shows that organ donations increase during motorcycle rallies.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(CNN) – A new study is showing a strong link between organ donation and motorcycle riding.

Researchers analyzed more than 10,000 organ donations and 35,000 transplantations from 2005 to 2021.

They found that, in areas where motorcycle rallies are held, there were 21% more organ donors and 26% more transplant recipients per day during rallies compared to the four weeks before and after the rallies.

The study notes motorcycle rallies often come with a surge in trauma cases at local hospitals, and bikers are much more likely to die in a crash compared to those inside vehicles.

The study’s lead author said this shows the need for increased safety measures during these events, especially when it comes to helmets.

Bikers who aren’t wearing helmets are three times more likely to become organ donors than helmeted bikers, primarily due to head injuries that trigger brain death.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

