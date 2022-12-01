SkyView
Lexington-Richland Five to hold teacher recruitment drive

District Five of Lexington & Richland Counties
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington-Richland School District Five is looking to recruit in the new year.

On Jan. 7, 2023 the district’s recruitment event will run from 8:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. It will be both online and in-person. Organizers are encouraging candidates to upload a resume prior to the event start.

Registration and attendance details are available at the link here. A listing of vacancies in the district is available at the portal here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

