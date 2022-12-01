Lee County deputies arrest man in connection with trafficking drugs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Sheriff’s office have arrested a man in connection with trafficking methamphetamine.

Officials said 56-year-old Jay Nathan Benjamin, of Bishopville, has been arrested following the execution of a search warrant for illegal drugs.

While completing the search warrant, authorities seized 503 grams of fentanyl, 637 grams of heroin, 2,889 grams of methamphetamine, 1,526 grams of cocaine, and 2 grams of cocaine base (crack).

Deputies also recovered two shotguns, one rifle, and one handgun.

The total amount of drugs is $200,000 according to officials.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and Sumter County Sheriff’s Office during this investigation.

Benjamin is being held at the Sumter County Detention Center

