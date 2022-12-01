Holiday lights return to the SC State Museum Thursday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Holiday fun is coming back for another season at the SC State Museum. WIS’ Judi Gatson is emceeing and pushing the button Thursday, Dec. 1, to light up the planetarium dome.

👋🏽 YOU’RE INVITED to kick off the holiday season w/ us TONIGHT at the @SCStateMuseum’s annual Holiday Planetarium Lighting from 5 - 7 pm!



So excited 🤩 to emcee & push the ✨magic✨ button to light the planetarium dome w/ a special holiday light display! 🪐💫🎄🌟



See ya there! pic.twitter.com/HgrIEcbtmw — Judi Gatson (@JudiGatson) December 1, 2022

Organizers said Thursday’s event includes Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer showings and Winter Stars Live Sky. Guests will be able to enjoy a night sky viewing at the observatory.

At 6:45 p.m. guests will be invited to watch the planetarium dome transform with lights into a giant snow globe. The dome will light up every night after dark through the holidays.

Museum members receive free general admission. Non-member guests will be able to set their own price on entry for the evening. Planetarium shows have a set ticket price of $5.\

