Holiday lights return to the SC State Museum Thursday night

The planetarium dome will light up every night through the holiday season.
The planetarium dome will light up every night through the holiday season.(SC State Museum)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Holiday fun is coming back for another season at the SC State Museum. WIS’ Judi Gatson is emceeing and pushing the button Thursday, Dec. 1, to light up the planetarium dome.

Organizers said Thursday’s event includes Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer showings and Winter Stars Live Sky. Guests will be able to enjoy a night sky viewing at the observatory.

At 6:45 p.m. guests will be invited to watch the planetarium dome transform with lights into a giant snow globe. The dome will light up every night after dark through the holidays.

Museum members receive free general admission. Non-member guests will be able to set their own price on entry for the evening. Planetarium shows have a set ticket price of $5.\

