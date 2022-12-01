SkyView
High level of flu activity in SC at start of holiday season

Flu activity high this holiday season
SC flu illness at three times states average
SC flu illness at three times states average
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the holiday season is in full gear, the influenza-like illness activity level was around three times higher in South Carolina than the state’s annual average.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reports a 9.0% of patient visits to SC ilINet providers were caused by influenza-like illness. This is above the state baseline of 3.6%

there were five inlfuenza-like deaths reported this week. One of the deaths that were reported happened last week.

The cumulative mortality rate is 0.4 per 100,000. In the current flu season, there have been 21 influenza-associated deaths.

