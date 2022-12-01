Harvest issues leading to Midlands Christmas tree shortage

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Inflation and harvest issues are leading to a smaller crop of Christmas trees for Midlands families to choose from this holiday season.

According to Bryan Price, owner of Price’s Tree Farm in Lexington, certain types of trees, including Fraser Firs, are not grown in South Carolina.

“During some of the times of recession and lower demand, they didn’t plant as many trees,” he said. “And it takes a longer time to grow Fraser Fir than it does our local trees. And then after demand picked back up, then guess what? Then we’re short of trees to supply the demand.”

Both Price’s Tree Farm and Sugar Mountain Fraser Firs have been selling trees in the area for almost four decades.

“The fact that we have Christmas trees at all is because we’re supplying our own stock,” Mitch Minford, manager of Sugar Mountain Fraser Firs said. “If we were a third-party vendor trying to buy wholesale it would just not be possible because there aren’t enough trees available.”

Price, who also serves as president of the South Carolina Christmas Tree Association, buys his Fraser Firs wholesale.

But those prices have increased dramatically in recent years.

“I’m paying double for a certain size tree, the price has doubled from what I was paying just a few years ago,” Price said.

Rising costs of fertilizer and fuel are affecting the bottom line as well.

“We’ve tried to hold the line as much as possible, but we’re having to pass some of it on just to be able to make do,” Price said.

Minford said costs are rising for their farm as well, but they have been able to absorb those costs for now.

Sandy Erario, who was purchasing a Christmas tree on Wednesday at Sugar Mountain Fraser Firs, said she does not mind paying a little extra to keep up with her holiday traditions.

“My husband and I were talking about getting an artificial tree, but Christmas is the real tree, the smell of the tree,” she said. “We just can’t go with artificial quite yet. So we will be in search of a live Christmas tree as long as we can.”

Due to the shortage of trees, Hinson’s Christmas Trees in Camden announced they would not be opening this year.

Price and Minford said that inventory is selling fast at their farms, and they encourage customers to purchase trees soon.

Price’s Tree Farm would typically sell all of its trees by Dec. 18, but Price expects all trees may be gone a week earlier than that this year.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.