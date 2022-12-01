SkyView
Former Nebraska interim coach, Mickey Joseph, facing strangulation, domestic assault charges

Police say they have arrested former interim Nebraska head football coach Mickey Joseph on suspicion of strangulation and domestic assault.
Police say they have arrested former interim Nebraska head football coach Mickey Joseph on suspicion of strangulation and domestic assault.(Lincoln Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Mickey Joseph, Nebraska’s interim football coach for nine games after Scott Frost’s firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault.

Police went to a Lincoln residence shortly before 2 p.m. CST after a report of a domestic disturbance. Following an investigation, the 54-year-old Joseph was arrested at another location in the city. He was being held at Lancaster Country Jail.

“While the Lincoln Police Department does not normally provide a news release for a domestic-related arrest, due to the high-profile nature of the person involve and, in an effort, to provide transparency on an arrest involving a public figure, notification of the arrest is being made,” police said in a statement.

Further details weren’t released.

Matt Rhule was introduced as the Cornhuskers’ head coach Monday. Athletic director Trev Alberts had said Joseph was among candidates he spoke with about the job.

Rhule had not announced whether Joseph would be retained on his staff. Joseph played quarterback for the Cornhuskers from 1988-91 and returned last December as receivers coach.

He was named interim head coach on Sept. 11 after Alberts fired Frost. The Huskers were 3-6 under Joseph and finished the season 4-8.

“I was made aware of the charges against Coach Joseph and given the nature of the allegations and based on University policy he has been placed on administrative leave,” Alberts said in a statement. “We will have no additional comment at this time.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

