SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FDA may change blood donation policy

A blood donor squeezes a stress reliever tool while donating. The Food and Drug Administration...
A blood donor squeezes a stress reliever tool while donating. The Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday it is weighing a shift in its blood donation policy.(AMERICAN RED CROSS via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday it is weighing a shift in its blood donation policy, away from blanket assessments toward individual risk-based donor screening.

In a statement, the agency specifically mentioned risk-based screening for HIV.

The FDA didn’t offer further details, but The Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the plans, reported the changes would let more men donate blood.

Potential male donors who have had a new male sexual partner in the past three months would be asked more specific questions about their sexual activity.

Depending on their answers, according to the paper, they might be allowed to donate blood.

The current policy requires men to wait three months after sexual contact with other men before they can donate blood.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said if anyone has information on the location of Aspen or her father Antar...
Orangeburg mother’s death declared a homicide in search for missing 5-year-old child
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is currently in the area of Percival Road and East...
RCSD searching for suspect of stolen vehicle
Two men are accused of stealing a trailer in Lexington County
Two men accused of stealing a trailer in Lexington County
The shirt is part of the Gamecock Club 'Our State' campaign.
Gamecocks commemorate Palmetto Bowl victory with ‘Our State’ campaign
Fatal Richland County collision
Troopers investigating Richland County fatal collision

Latest News

Responding to the worst inflation bout since the early 1980s, the Fed has raised its benchmark...
An inflation gauge tracked by the Fed slows to still-high 6%
Police officers stand guard as other officers in yellow vests walk back at the cordoned off...
Suspicious package detected at US embassy in Spain after Ukrainian embassy blast
District Five of Lexington & Richland Counties
Lexington-Richland Five to hold teacher recruitment drive
Prince William addresses fans outside Boston City Hall on Wednesday. He and Kate are visiting...
Prince William makes remarks in Boston