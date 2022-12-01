SkyView
Family loses pet in Columbia house fire

Investigators said two people made it out safely but a pet did not.
Investigators said two people made it out safely but a pet did not.(CRFD)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fire Thursday afternoon had first responders at the scene on Conveyor St.

Investigators said around 2 p.m. crews arrived in the 5900 block of Conveyor St. A heavy fire was visible that quickly spread to the attic and went through the roof.

Two people managed to escape safely but a pet did not make it out. The Columbia-Richland Fire Department said fire marshals will be investigating the cause, the home suffered significant damage.

