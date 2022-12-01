Family loses pet in Columbia house fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fire Thursday afternoon had first responders at the scene on Conveyor St.

Investigators said around 2 p.m. crews arrived in the 5900 block of Conveyor St. A heavy fire was visible that quickly spread to the attic and went through the roof.

Two people managed to escape safely but a pet did not make it out. The Columbia-Richland Fire Department said fire marshals will be investigating the cause, the home suffered significant damage.

THIS AFTERNOON fire tore through a home on the 5900 block of Conveyor Street.



Our 3rd Shift crews arrived on scene shortly before 2 p.m. Heavy fire was visible from the rear of the property and it was quickly spreading to the attic area and through the roof. pic.twitter.com/TwiHN8kesr — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) December 1, 2022

