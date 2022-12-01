DHEC encouraging community awareness and testing on World AIDS Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is raising community awareness on World AIDS Day.

DHEC said 2022 is the 41st year of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day. The day started being recognized in 1988 and was the first ever global health day.

DHEC said it is offering free HIV testing, home test kits, displays, a data walk, and other events at the South Carolina State House from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The department shared roughly 19,437 SC residents have been living with a diagnosed HIV infection, including AIDS. Between 2019 through 2020 1,495 people in the state were newly diagnosed. DHEC said roughly 40% of the newly diagnosed were young people between the ages of 20 and 29.

Ali Mansaray, director of DHEC’s STD, HIV, and Viral Hepatitis Division said, “The CDC estimates that 15% of the more than 20,000 South Carolinians living with HIV do not know their status. Undiagnosed individuals risk transmitting HIV. We must work together to find and link these fellow South Carolinians to health care, for their sake and the sake of our communities.”

