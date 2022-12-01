Countdown to Christmas in Sumter with holiday lights

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A holiday tradition 35 years in the making is returning to Sumter Thursday.

The annual Swan Lake Iris Gardens Fantasy of Lights opens at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 with an official opening ceremony. The light display will be open nightly from Sunday to Thursday from 9 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays until 10 p.m. The one million light display will be open through the month of Dec.

City of Sumter Mayor David Merchan said it is a tradition for his family to visit and, “we invite your family to visit as well.”

The first two Fridays and Saturdays in Dec. children can write letters to Santa and take pictures with Old Saint Nick. Organizers said hot cocoa and holiday treats are available on site. More information on the display can be found at the link here.

