SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season

The Rose Bowl logo is seen during a fly over before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game...
The Rose Bowl logo is seen during a fly over before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game between Utah and Ohio State Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. Flipping the current college football playoff from four-teams to a 12-teams for the final two years of the current television contract will give those in charge of the postseason a look at how it works before committing to anything long term. But, The Granddaddy of Them All wants the CFP management committee to assure game organizers that their game will continue to be played annually on New Year's Day. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The College Football Playoff announced Thursday it will expand to a 12-team event starting in 2024, completing an 18-month process that was fraught with delays and disagreements.

The announcement comes a day after the Rose Bowl agreed to amend its contract for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, which was the last hurdle CFP officials needed cleared to triple the size of what is now a four-team format.

The first round of the new playoff in 2024 will take place the week ending Saturday, Dec. 21.

Expansion is expected to produce about $450 million in additional gross revenue for the conferences and schools that participate.

The plan to expand the playoff was unveiled in June 2021, but the conference commissioners who manage the CFP could not come to the unanimous consensus needed to push the proposal forward. Expansion for the 2024 season was pronounced dead back in February.

But the university presidents and chancellors who oversee the CFP stepped in and revived the process over the summer. They approved the original plan for use by 2026, and threw it back to the commissioners, directing them to try to expand by 2024, if possible.

The College Football Playoff’s 12-year contract with ESPN runs through the 2025-26 season.

No longer haggling over the format, the commissioners needed to work through when and where the games would be played and whether bowl partners and championship games hosts cities could accommodate a change in schedule for 2024 and 2025.

The Rose Bowl issue was the last to be settled, as organizers for the 120-year-old bowl game were hoping to get some assurances from the CFP that they would keep their valuable New Year’s Day time when new contracts went into effect in 2026.

CFP officials balked.

Facing the possibility of being painted as an obstructionist and potentially being shut out of the expanded playoff in the long-term, the Rose Bowl agreed to move forward on good faith.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators said if anyone has information on the location of Aspen or her father Antar...
Orangeburg mother’s death declared a homicide in search for missing 5-year-old child
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is currently in the area of Percival Road and East...
RCSD searching for suspect of stolen vehicle
Two men are accused of stealing a trailer in Lexington County
Two men accused of stealing a trailer in Lexington County
The shirt is part of the Gamecock Club 'Our State' campaign.
Gamecocks commemorate Palmetto Bowl victory with ‘Our State’ campaign
Fatal Richland County collision
Troopers investigating Richland County fatal collision

Latest News

Tigers on the hunt to reclaim ACC crown in championship game Saturday
December 1st marks World AIDS Day
DHEC encouraging community awareness and testing on World AIDS Day
Al Roker attends "A Toast to Kathie Lee" the Kathie Lee Gifford farewell party at The Times...
TODAY Anchor Al Roker returns to hospital
District Five of Lexington & Richland Counties
Lexington-Richland Five to hold teacher recruitment drive