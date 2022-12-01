Clyburn retains leadership in House against challenge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Congressman Jim Clyburn, D-S.C. is officially remaining in House Democratic leadership as assistant leader. Thursday the caucus voted him to the position after he fended off a challenge from Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I.

Cicilline made the late attempt and said the caucus needed completely new leadership. The challenge was ultimately withdrawn.

Clyburn issued a statement Thursday:

“Yesterday was an important day for our Caucus. I am so proud of our new leadership team: Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Whip Katherine Clark, and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar. They are well prepared to lead us in the 118th Congress as we work to further Democrats’ agenda, and I look forward to working with them as we continue our pursuit of ‘a more perfect union.’

“Today I am honored by the House Democratic Caucus’ support of me to serve in the next Congress as the Assistant Democratic Leader. It is important that communities like the ones I represent have a seat at the leadership table as we move forward in the next Congress. We, as House Democrats, must speak for rural communities, for the South, and for communities that have been left out of economic progress of previous generations. I have represented these communities for my entire tenure in Congress, and I will make every effort to continue our progress in delivering policies and solutions to lift them up as we continue to focus our efforts on making America’s greatness accessible and affordable for all.”

