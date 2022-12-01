Animal services hosting ‘Home for the Holidays’ in Lexington County

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Animal Services said it is hosting its ‘Home for the Holidays’ event.

Starting Dec. 5 the event will run until Thursday, Dec. 22. During the adoption event dogs in the shelter at 321 Ball Park Rd for longer than 30 days will be free to adopt and all other dogs will have a $20 adoption fee.

Organizers said all dogs are up to date on immunizations, spayed/neutered, and have had a behavioral assessment. Shelter staff are available to assist in finding the perfect fit. The shelter also has a ‘play yard’ where adopters can interact with the dogs beforehand to see if they’re a match.

LCAS is open from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers said the normal capacity for the shelter is 40 dogs, as of Nov. 30 there were 70 dogs in the shelter waiting to find homes.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.