TODAY Anchor Al Roker returns to hospital

Al Roker attends "A Toast to Kathie Lee" the Kathie Lee Gifford farewell party at The Times...
Al Roker attends "A Toast to Kathie Lee" the Kathie Lee Gifford farewell party at The Times Square Edition on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in New York.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The TODAY anchorman Al Roker is back in the hospital.

The show said he was unable to attend the Rockefeller Center tree lighting on Nov. 30. Roker was initially hospitalized in the middle of Nov. with blood clots.

He was also unable to host the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years. He was released from the hospital on Thanksgiving day.

He was reported back in the hospital with additional complications Thursday, Dec. 1.

