TODAY Anchor Al Roker returns to hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The TODAY anchorman Al Roker is back in the hospital.

The show said he was unable to attend the Rockefeller Center tree lighting on Nov. 30. Roker was initially hospitalized in the middle of Nov. with blood clots.

He was also unable to host the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years. He was released from the hospital on Thanksgiving day.

He was reported back in the hospital with additional complications Thursday, Dec. 1.

