Woman arrested after stabbing another multiple times

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious wounds.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was arrested for stabbing another woman multiple times.

The incident took place on Medfield Drive in Lugoff around 6:30 p.m. The suspect was taken into custody and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious wounds.

