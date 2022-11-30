Woman arrested after stabbing another multiple times

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was arrested for stabbing another woman multiple times.

The incident took place on Medfield Drive in Lugoff around 6:30 p.m. The suspect was taken into custody and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious wounds.

