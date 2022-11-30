Upstate newly weds’ vows go viral

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate couple’s wedding vows have gone viral.

Byron and Christine Jefferies were together nearly 15 years by the time they made it down the aisle.

A Tik Tok by The School House Venue shows the bride pulling out a piece of paper with her wedding vows on it and blowing dust off of it to emphasize the long wait. Their audience of loved ones erupted in laughter for at least 30 seconds. Watch it here.

The video has over 2.5 million views.

Christine says she wanted to make the reading of the vows clever.

“I had been really emotional leading up to the wedding. So, I wanted to do something to break the ice and make myself not quite so emotional. So, since we have been together for quite some time. That is what I came up with,” said Christine.

Byron says he’s usually the jokester in the relationship. He says the laughter felt like forever.

“Like five minutes of people laughing. So, me, looking around--I think that kept going even after the video ended because people were dying laughing. I look at my mom. And she’s crying and laughing. I look at her dad. And he’s bent over in his chair,” Byron said.

The world is now laughing with them. Christine says most of the comments have been positive, though some people brought up the fact that her husband was chewing gum during the ceremony, something they didn’t consider.

“This has been a little crazy,” Christine said, “I don’t think most newly weds deal with going viral.”

Writing their own vows was her husband’s idea.

“I just wanted to repeat after the pastor,” said Christine.

The journey to Byron’s proposal, last year, hasn’t been easy. Both Clemson grads, the Jefferies started dating, very young, while in college. Christine moved back home while Byron finished grad school, but the unthinkable happened along the way.

“My dad’s passing; and that was one of the hardest times--I think--that we’ve had together, but my support system included my family and Christie,” said Byron.

The wedding hashtag says it all: #alwayslatebutworththewait

“At that point, we had conversations,” Christine said, “And yes, I decided to stick it out. I had to get to a point where I was OK with our timeline, but we got there.”

Loyalty aside, Byron never lost sight of why Christine was “the one.” And now, millions of others get to see how big her heart is.

“That caring, loving attitude pours over into our relationship,” Byron said, “There’s nothing that I have to ask for. She knows. It’s innate. And she picks up on it. And I think that makes life easy. And it makes loving her even easier.”

The Jefferies don’t have plans to become influencers. The couple has no children together, but they say they’re definitely feeling the pressure.

