Troopers investigating Richland County fatal collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Richland County fatal collision.

Officials said the collision happened around 10:30 p.m. on Hardscrabble road near Clemson Road.

A 2016 Honda Accord was traveling south on Hardscrabble Road when the Honda rear-ended a moped travelling in the same direction.

The driver of the moped died according to officials.

The collision remains under the investigation of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

