SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Troopers investigating Richland County fatal collision

Troopers investigating fatal moped collision in Richland County
Fatal Richland County Collision
Fatal Richland County Collision(SCDOT)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Richland County fatal collision.

Officials said the collision happened around 10:30 p.m. on Hardscrabble road near Clemson Road.

A 2016 Honda Accord was traveling south on Hardscrabble Road when the Honda rear-ended a moped travelling in the same direction.

The driver of the moped died according to officials.

The collision remains under the investigation of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Crash
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Lexington County motorcycle crash
Crash on I-20 West
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lanes open back up after crash on I-20W causes two right lanes to close
Two men are accused of stealing a trailer in Lexington County
Two men accused of stealing a trailer in Lexington County
Search underway for missing 5-year-old
NEW DETAILS: Investigators enter day 5 in search for 5-year-old Aspen Jeter
On Thanksgiving Day, the Lexington County Fire Service and units from Irmo Fire District...
Firefighters respond to Thanksgiving fire at Michelin Tire plant

Latest News

Coroner identifies woman found on roadway
Coroner identifies woman found in Eutawville
The shirt is part of the Gamecock Club 'Our State' campaign.
Gamecocks commemorate Palmetto Bowl victory with ‘Our State’ campaign
A celebration of life service for Lavel Davis Jr. is set for Wednesday at 11 a.m. Davis, a star...
WATCH LIVE: Funeral underway for Lavel Davis Jr., Lowcountry football star killed in UVA shooting
Investigators said if anyone has information on the location of Aspen or her father Antar...
Orangeburg mother’s death declared a homicide in search for missing 5-year-old child