Sumter community searching for missing woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking the community to help in searching for missing a woman.

Officials said are concerned when 24-year-old Dreyonna Jekia Nelson, left her Loring Drive home into a car with an unknown person around 1 a.m. on Saturday, November 26. She has not been seen or heard from since.

According to officials, Nelson is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, about 170 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes with a tattoo near her left eye.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.