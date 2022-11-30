SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Sumter community searching for missing woman

Family and police looking for missing woman
Sumter Police are searching for missing 24-year-old Dreyonna NElson
Sumter Police are searching for missing 24-year-old Dreyonna NElson((SUMTER POLICE DEPARTMENT))
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking the community to help in searching for missing a woman.

Officials said are concerned when 24-year-old Dreyonna Jekia Nelson, left her Loring Drive home into a car with an unknown person around 1 a.m. on Saturday, November 26. She has not been seen or heard from since.

According to officials, Nelson is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, about 170 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes with a tattoo near her left eye.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Crash
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Lexington County motorcycle crash
Crash on I-20 West
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lanes open back up after crash on I-20W causes two right lanes to close
Search underway for missing 5-year-old
NEW DETAILS: Investigators enter day 5 in search for 5-year-old Aspen Jeter
Two men are accused of stealing a trailer in Lexington County
Two men accused of stealing a trailer in Lexington County
On Thanksgiving Day, the Lexington County Fire Service and units from Irmo Fire District...
Firefighters respond to Thanksgiving fire at Michelin Tire plant

Latest News

GunG buyback event in Irmo December 10
Irmo Police hosting gun buyback event
"I Voted" sticker
Midterm turnout drops in 2022, over a third of votes in early period
There is currently a heavy police presence at Savannah High.
Officials believe Savannah High gunman call was a hoax
The Carolina Carillon has been a holiday tradition for decades in the Midlands. (Source:...
The 69th Carolina Carillon returns Saturday