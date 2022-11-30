SkyView
Soda City Live: Trustus Theatre presents ‘Hurricane Diane’

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s hurricane season and “Hurricane Diane” is headed to Trustus Theatre.

“Hurricane Diane” is an adult comedy that follows the greek god reincarnate of Dionysus “Diane” as she works to restore the world to its natural state.

Diane finds herself in the cul-de-sac of a New Jersey suburban neighborhood, surrounded by housewives.

The show will run from Friday, Dec. 2, through Saturday, Dec. 17. Show times and tickets can be found online.

