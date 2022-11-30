SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Town Theatre presents A Christmas Story: The Musical

The shows on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays are at 7:30 p.m. Shows on Sundays are at 3 p.m....
The shows on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays are at 7:30 p.m. Shows on Sundays are at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and military, and $15 for youth.(Town Theatre)
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nine-year-old Ralphie Parker wants nothing more for Christmas than to receive a Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot range model air rifle. Yes, we must be talking about the movie, A Christmas Story.

And you can follow Ralphie as he ends up crossing paths with those who shout “you’ll shoot your eye out” in Town Theatre’s A Christmas Story: The Musical.

Taryn Davis plays the mother and Tracy Steele plays the old man. They joined Soda City Live to invite the community to their performances which started last weekend and continue Thursday, December 1 through Sunday, December 18.

The shows on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays are at 7:30 p.m.  Shows on Sundays are at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and military, and $15 for youth.

Town Theatre is located at 1012 Sumter Street in downtown Columbia.

Learn more and purchase tickets at http://towntheatre.com/a-christmas-story/.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Crash
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Lexington County motorcycle crash
Crash on I-20 West
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lanes open back up after crash on I-20W causes two right lanes to close
Two men are accused of stealing a trailer in Lexington County
Two men accused of stealing a trailer in Lexington County
Search underway for missing 5-year-old
NEW DETAILS: Investigators enter day 5 in search for 5-year-old Aspen Jeter
On Thanksgiving Day, the Lexington County Fire Service and units from Irmo Fire District...
Firefighters respond to Thanksgiving fire at Michelin Tire plant

Latest News

Soda City Live: Friendly atmosphere mentoring gala
Soda City Live: Friendly Atmosphere Mentoring’s second annual gala
Soda City Live: Carolina Carillon Holiday Parade
Soda City Live: The sixty-ninth annual Carolina Carillon Holiday Parade returns to the Midlands
Soda City Live: Big homie Lil Homie sixth annual Winter Fest
Soda City Live: Big Homie Lil Homie sixth annual Winter Fest
Soda City Live: Cake boot camp classes
Soda City Live: Cake boot camp, cake decorating classes