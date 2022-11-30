Soda City Live: Town Theatre presents A Christmas Story: The Musical

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nine-year-old Ralphie Parker wants nothing more for Christmas than to receive a Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot range model air rifle. Yes, we must be talking about the movie, A Christmas Story.

And you can follow Ralphie as he ends up crossing paths with those who shout “you’ll shoot your eye out” in Town Theatre’s A Christmas Story: The Musical.

Taryn Davis plays the mother and Tracy Steele plays the old man. They joined Soda City Live to invite the community to their performances which started last weekend and continue Thursday, December 1 through Sunday, December 18.

The shows on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays are at 7:30 p.m. Shows on Sundays are at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and military, and $15 for youth.

Town Theatre is located at 1012 Sumter Street in downtown Columbia.

Learn more and purchase tickets at http://towntheatre.com/a-christmas-story/.

