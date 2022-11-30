SkyView
Soda City Live: The sixty-ninth annual Carolina Carillon Holiday Parade returns to the Midlands

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:34 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s time for one of the most anticipated events of the season, the sixty-ninth annual Carolina Carillon Holiday Parade.

Every year our team at WIS has a front-row seat to the festivities, and this year is no different.

Even if you are not able to make it in person, you’ll be able to watch it live on our station.

The parade will begin at the intersection of Sumter Street and Laurel Street in downtown Columbia on Saturday, Dec 3, at 9:45 a.m.

