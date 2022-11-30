SkyView
Soda City Live: Gala for a Greener Midlands returns

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Keep the Midlands Beautiful is gearing up for the return of its largest “green” fundraiser that supports the non-profit’s litter prevention and beautification initiatives.

It’s the first in-person event they have hosted since 2019.

The gala is an opportunity to recognize volunteers and partners who have supported the organization for the past 33 years and will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. at the Girl Scouts of South Carolina building, 1107 Williams Street Columbia.

Tickets are $65 and can be purchased through the link here.

