Soda City Live: Friendly Atmosphere Mentoring’s second annual gala

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local non-profit is gearing up to host its second annual gala benefiting youth in the community.

You have a little more than a week to find your outfit and purchase tickets for the Friendly Atmosphere Mentoring’s formal gathering where you and a friend can enjoy a night of food, dancing, fashion, and entertainment.

FAM is a program for teens that provides a positive and constructive environment for youth in the community.

The gala will take place on Saturday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m., tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for teens.

Friendly Atmosphere Mentoring’s second annual gala (Friendly Atmosphere Mentoring)

