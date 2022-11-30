SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Friendly Atmosphere Mentoring’s second annual gala

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local non-profit is gearing up to host its second annual gala benefiting youth in the community.

You have a little more than a week to find your outfit and purchase tickets for the Friendly Atmosphere Mentoring’s formal gathering where you and a friend can enjoy a night of food, dancing, fashion, and entertainment.

FAM is a program for teens that provides a positive and constructive environment for youth in the community.

The gala will take place on Saturday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m., tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for teens.

Friendly Atmosphere Mentoring’s second annual gala
Friendly Atmosphere Mentoring’s second annual gala(Friendly Atmosphere Mentoring)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Crash
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Lexington County motorcycle crash
Crash on I-20 West
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lanes open back up after crash on I-20W causes two right lanes to close
Search underway for missing 5-year-old
NEW DETAILS: Investigators enter day 5 in search for 5-year-old Aspen Jeter
On Thanksgiving Day, the Lexington County Fire Service and units from Irmo Fire District...
Firefighters respond to Thanksgiving fire at Michelin Tire plant
FILE - Clarence Gilyard Jr. is seen in the 2018 TV movie "Christmas on the Coast." The actor,...
Clarence Gilyard, ‘Die Hard’ and ‘Matlock’ actor, dies at 66

Latest News

Soda City Live: Carolina Carillon Holiday Parade
Soda City Live: The sixty-ninth annual Carolina Carillon Holiday Parade returns to the Midlands
Soda City Live: Big homie Lil Homie sixth annual Winter Fest
Soda City Live: Big Homie Lil Homie sixth annual Winter Fest
Soda City Live: Cake boot camp classes
Soda City Live: Cake boot camp, cake decorating classes
Soda City Live: Candyland by Dreher High School
Soda City Live: Dreher High School’s dance program presents “Candyland