Soda City Live: Big Homie Lil Homie sixth annual Winter Fest

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - You are invited to kick start the holiday season with the folks at “Big Homie Lil Homie” for their sixth annual Winter Fest.

The event will take place at Rehoboth Baptist Church Family Life Center at 4646 Hard Scrabble Road Columbia, 29229, and will go from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bring your family and friends for an evening of holiday music, and community resources, play holiday-themed games, free toys, lite refreshments, and much more, and best of all this event is FREE for the community.

