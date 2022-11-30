Soda City Live: Big Homie Lil Homie sixth annual Winter Fest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - You are invited to kick start the holiday season with the folks at “Big Homie Lil Homie” for their sixth annual Winter Fest.

The event will take place at Rehoboth Baptist Church Family Life Center at 4646 Hard Scrabble Road Columbia, 29229, and will go from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bring your family and friends for an evening of holiday music, and community resources, play holiday-themed games, free toys, lite refreshments, and much more, and best of all this event is FREE for the community.

Big Homie Lil Homie sixth annual Winter Fest (Big Homie, Lil Homie)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.