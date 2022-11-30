SkyView
Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday with Boss Tribe Fitness

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s another Be Well Wednesday and we learned some core strengthening exercises and medicine ball exercises with Boss Tribe Fitness owner, Carolyn Williams.

Boss Tribe Fitness is offering opportunities to work out with your tribe with their current promotion that runs through Saturday, Dec. 2.

Boss Tribe, the nonprofit component of Williams’ business, will be hosting a toy drive and event for the community and personally handing out gift cards.

If you would like to donate, click here or see the flyer for more.

Boss Tribe Fitness presents Hope for the Holidays.
Boss Tribe Fitness presents Hope for the Holidays.(Boss Tribe Fitness)

