COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s another Be Well Wednesday and we learned some core strengthening exercises and medicine ball exercises with Boss Tribe Fitness owner, Carolyn Williams.

Boss Tribe Fitness is offering opportunities to work out with your tribe with their current promotion that runs through Saturday, Dec. 2.

Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday with Boss Tribe Fitness (Boss Tribe Fitness)

Boss Tribe, the nonprofit component of Williams’ business, will be hosting a toy drive and event for the community and personally handing out gift cards.

If you would like to donate, click here or see the flyer for more.

Boss Tribe Fitness presents Hope for the Holidays. (Boss Tribe Fitness)

