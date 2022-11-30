RCSD searching for suspect of stolen vehicle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is currently in the area of Percival Road and East Boundary searching for a suspect.

According to officials, deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle and the driver fled away in the car. The suspect eventually got out of the car and ran off on foot.

L.W. Conder Elementary School on 8040 Hunt Club Road and Richland Northeast High School on 7500 Road were placed on “secure” status at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30 due to deputies searching for the suspect.

Officials say they have deployed drones and a helicopter. We will keep you updated as the story develops.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.