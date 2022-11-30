SkyView
RCSD searching for suspect of stolen vehicle

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is currently in the area of Percival Road and East Boundary searching for a suspect.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is currently in the area of Percival Road and East Boundary searching for a suspect.(FOX5)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is currently in the area of Percival Road and East Boundary searching for a suspect.

According to officials, deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle and the driver fled away in the car. The suspect eventually got out of the car and ran off on foot.

L.W. Conder Elementary School on 8040 Hunt Club Road and Richland Northeast High School on 7500 Road were placed on “secure” status at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30 due to deputies searching for the suspect.

Officials say they have deployed drones and a helicopter. We will keep you updated as the story develops.

