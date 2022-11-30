SkyView
Missing Sumter County woman found safe

Dreyonna Jekia Nelson is a missing Sumter County woman.
Dreyonna Jekia Nelson is a missing Sumter County woman.(Sumter Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Officals say Dreyonna Nelson is back home with her family.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The Sumter Police Department is asking the community to help in searching for missing a woman.

Officials said 24-year-old Dreyonna Jekia Nelson left her Loring Drive home into a car with an unknown person around 1 a.m. on Saturday, November 26. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Nelson is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, and about 170 lbs., she has black hair, brown eyes with a tattoo near her left eye.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

