Midterm turnout drops in 2022, over a third of votes in early period

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Election Commission said just over half of registered voters participated in this year’s midterm election.

The 1.7 million ballots comprise 50.86% of the 3.37 million registered voters. This was lower than the previous midterm in 2018 which saw 55% of voters turn out.

The commission showed that around 33% of the votes cast, roughly 560,000 were during the early voting period.

