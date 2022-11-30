SkyView
Married couple found dead in home; police search for suspect

Police are looking for Christopher Keeley in connection to a couple found dead in their home in...
Police are looking for Christopher Keeley in connection to a couple found dead in their home in Massachusetts.(Marshfield Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts are looking for a 27-year-old man they say was involved in the killings of a married couple in a community south of Boston, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

Carl Mattson and Vicki Mattson, both 70, were found dead with “obvious signs of trauma” in their Marshfield home just after 9 p.m. Tuesday by police responding to a well-being check, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said at a news conference.

They appeared to have been stabbed and beaten, but autopsy results are pending, he said.

Police are now looking for Christopher Keeley, who Cruz said was “acquainted” with the couple, although he did not disclose their exact relationship. The victims were targeted and the killings were not a random act of violence, he said. He did not disclose a motive.

Keeley, who is considered armed and dangerous, may be driving a black Jeep Wrangler that belonged to the victims, Cruz said. It’s unclear how long he has been gone and he may be out of state, he said.

Keeley, who faces murder charges, may have changed his appearance, including dyeing his hair red, Marshfield police Chief Phillip Tavares said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

