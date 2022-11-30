SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Irmo Police hosting gun buyback event

Gun buyback event in Irmo
GunG buyback event in Irmo December 10
GunG buyback event in Irmo December 10(WDBJ7)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department and the Irmo Universal Outreach Church is hosting a gun buyback event.

Officials will pay cash for returned guns on Saturday, December 10. The event is at the Universal Outreach Church on 220 N Royal Tower Drive.

According to officials, the Irmo Police Department will pay $125 per gun with a limit of 5 per car.

Police will not run any vehicle tags or collect any personal information from anyone who sells a firearm.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Crash
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Lexington County motorcycle crash
Crash on I-20 West
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lanes open back up after crash on I-20W causes two right lanes to close
Search underway for missing 5-year-old
NEW DETAILS: Investigators enter day 5 in search for 5-year-old Aspen Jeter
Two men are accused of stealing a trailer in Lexington County
Two men accused of stealing a trailer in Lexington County
On Thanksgiving Day, the Lexington County Fire Service and units from Irmo Fire District...
Firefighters respond to Thanksgiving fire at Michelin Tire plant

Latest News

"I Voted" sticker
Midterm turnout drops in 2022, over a third of votes in early period
The Carolina Carillon has been a holiday tradition for decades in the Midlands. (Source:...
The 69th Carolina Carillon returns Saturday
Nikki Haley, U.N. ambassador under President Donald Trump, said Tuesday that she would take the...
Haley signals 2024 openness despite pledge to back Trump
WIS First Alert Weather: Nov. 30, 2022