Irmo Police hosting gun buyback event

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department and the Irmo Universal Outreach Church is hosting a gun buyback event.

Officials will pay cash for returned guns on Saturday, December 10. The event is at the Universal Outreach Church on 220 N Royal Tower Drive.

According to officials, the Irmo Police Department will pay $125 per gun with a limit of 5 per car.

Police will not run any vehicle tags or collect any personal information from anyone who sells a firearm.

