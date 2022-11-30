Holiday Greetings 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is teaming up with our sponsors this holiday season to make the end of the year a little brighter for the families of service members deployed overseas.

2022 Holiday Greetings from WIS and our sponsors. (WIS News 10)

The holiday greetings embedded below will air through the month of Dec. on air and on our digital platforms. Join us in this holiday tradition in sharing these holiday military greetings.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.