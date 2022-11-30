SkyView
Holiday Greetings 2022

WIS and our sponsors are teaming up to provide holiday greetings from servicemembers deployed...
WIS and our sponsors are teaming up to provide holiday greetings from servicemembers deployed overseas.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is teaming up with our sponsors this holiday season to make the end of the year a little brighter for the families of service members deployed overseas.

2022 Holiday Greetings from WIS and our sponsors.
2022 Holiday Greetings from WIS and our sponsors.(WIS News 10)

The holiday greetings embedded below will air through the month of Dec. on air and on our digital platforms. Join us in this holiday tradition in sharing these holiday military greetings.

