Gamecocks commemorate Palmetto Bowl victory with ‘Our State’ campaign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecock Club announced Wednesday the launch of a new campaign recognizing USC’s victory in the Palmetto Bowl.

Years of defeat for the Gamecocks came to an end after beating the Clemson Tigers 31-30 in the Palmetto Bowl Saturday. Wednesday saw the launch of the ‘Our State’ campaign.

In celebration of the victory, fans that donate at least $31.30 from now until Dec. 16 will receive an ‘Our State’ t-shirt. Organizers said orders received by Dec. 9 will be shipped by Dec. 16. Donations between Dec. 10 and Dec. 16 will be shipped in Jan.

