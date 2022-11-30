SkyView
Gamecocks commemorate Palmetto Bowl victory with ‘Our State’ campaign

The shirt is part of the Gamecock Club 'Our State' campaign.
The shirt is part of the Gamecock Club 'Our State' campaign.(Gamecock Club)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecock Club announced Wednesday the launch of a new campaign recognizing USC’s victory in the Palmetto Bowl.

Years of defeat for the Gamecocks came to an end after beating the Clemson Tigers 31-30 in the Palmetto Bowl Saturday. Wednesday saw the launch of the ‘Our State’ campaign.

In celebration of the victory, fans that donate at least $31.30 from now until Dec. 16 will receive an ‘Our State’ t-shirt. Organizers said orders received by Dec. 9 will be shipped by Dec. 16. Donations between Dec. 10 and Dec. 16 will be shipped in Jan.

