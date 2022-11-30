SkyView
Funeral mass happening for WBTV Sky 3 pilot Chip Tayag

A funeral mass is being held Wednesday for WBTV Sky 3 pilot Chip Tayag.
A funeral mass is being held Wednesday for WBTV Sky 3 pilot Chip Tayag.(Palmetto Funeral Group)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:17 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Family, friends and colleagues will say goodbye to a very special coworker.

A funeral mass is being held Wednesday for our good friend and WBTV Sky 3 pilot Chip Tayag.

Watch live here:

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings called Tayag a hero as his last act was saving lives, keeping the chopper off Interstate 77 when it crashed last week in south Charlotte.

Both Tayag and WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers was killed in that crash.

Visitation for Tayag’s family was held Tuesday night. His mass is going to be held Wednesday at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church off Waxhaw Highway in Lancaster. The service starts at 12 p.m.

That service will now be streamed live and can be watched on WBTV’s website.

Tayag’s family says In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HOPE of Lancaster County.

In addition to the GoFundMe accounts, Tayag’s and Myers’ families have several charities designated to honor their lives.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

