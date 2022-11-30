SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Former President Bill Clinton tests positive for COVID-19

Former president Bill Clinton announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Former president Bill Clinton announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.(Edward Kimmel / CC BY-SA 2.0 via MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former President Bill Clinton has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet posted on Wednesday.

Clinton said he is experiencing “mild symptoms,” and is “doing fine overall.”

“I’ve tested positive for Covid. I’ve had mild symptoms, but I’m doing fine overall and keeping myself busy at home,” the former president said. “I’m grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, which has kept my case mild, and I urge everyone to do the same, especially as we move into the winter months.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Crash
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Lexington County motorcycle crash
Crash on I-20 West
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lanes open back up after crash on I-20W causes two right lanes to close
Two men are accused of stealing a trailer in Lexington County
Two men accused of stealing a trailer in Lexington County
Search underway for missing 5-year-old
NEW DETAILS: Investigators enter day 5 in search for 5-year-old Aspen Jeter
On Thanksgiving Day, the Lexington County Fire Service and units from Irmo Fire District...
Firefighters respond to Thanksgiving fire at Michelin Tire plant

Latest News

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is currently in the area of Percival Road and East...
RCSD searching for suspect of stolen vehicle
Candles and flowers have been placed outside the home where three people died in Riverside,...
Police: Deputy posed as teen online to sexually extort girl
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York was elected Wednesday as the new leader of the House Democrats.
Hakeem Jeffries wins historic bid to lead House Dems after Pelosi
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, accompanied by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calls for a...
House votes to avert rail strike, impose deal on unions